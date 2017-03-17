Meals on Wheels on chopping block; GOP says it doesn't work News Meals on Wheels on chopping block; GOP says it doesn’t work Those who rely on the Meals On Wheels program are answering back to the Trump Administration.

White House Budget Director Mike Mulvaney raised doubts about how well the program works Thursday. Meanwhile, funding for Meals On Wheels could be reduced under President Donald Trump's budget proposal.



Many sick and elderly people say the program is vital.



At the age of 86, Mattie Hudson doesn't get around so well anymore.



"I can't walk too good. I need my walker," she said.



Hudson gets her lunch and dinner delivered every day to her Bayview home by Meals On Wheels.



Hudson is one of about 3,600 people in San Francisco who relies on Meals On Wheels.



But some of the funding for the program nationwide could be cut.

Mulvaney defended the proposed cuts Thursday.

"Meals on Wheels sounds great, that's a state decision. We can't take money from the federal budget and say we're going to give you money for programs that don't work.



"Don't criticize it to me. I don't want to hear [it]. I enjoy the food," said Hudson.



Under President Trump's budget proposal, the community block grant and the budget for the Department of Health and Human services are facing hits.



Meals On Wheels is funded in part from those sources.



"This could have serious effects on housebound seniors," said Karl Robillard, spokesman for Meals On Wheels.



San Francisco's program, for example, could lose about nine percent of its $14 million annual budget. That's more than a million dollars.



"If these budget cuts were to actually pass through congress and the whole system, it would mean fewer meals for older Americans, fewer safety checks," said Robillard.



Meals On Wheels says the threat of budget cuts could not come at a worse time.



The program is gearing up to take on more clients as the Baby Boomer generation begins aging.



The daughter of a San Francisco stroke victim told us Meals On Wheels has been a lifeline for her mother.



"This really helps. It is meals that are prepared already, ready to go. How would they survive if that was taken away from them," said Darlena Colvin.