Suspected drunk driver crashes into home News Suspected drunk driver crashes into home A suspected drunk driver crashed his car into a man's home in San Jose early Saturday morning.

Around 2 a.m., two cars got into a wreck on northbound 680 near the Alum Rock off-ramp. One car jumped off the road and ended up going into a backyard.

The homeowner was sitting just a few feet away from where the car eventually stopped.

No one was inured. The driver at fault was arrested for D.U.I.