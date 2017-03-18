Man killed after trying to grab solider's gun at Paris airport News Man killed after trying to grab solider's gun at Paris airport Flights are resuming at Paris' Orly Airport hours after a man grabbed a solider's gun, and was shot and killed by other soldiers.

The man has been identified as 39-year-old Ziyed Ben Belgacem, from France.

No one else was hurt, but thousands of people were evacuated from the airport.

Before the shooting, authorities say the suspect stole a woman's car and shot a police officer.

The Paris Prosecutor's office say its anti-terrorism division is handling the investigation.

The suspect's father and brother have been detained by police for questioning.

Authorities add that the suspect's home was among several searched in 2015, after the terror attacks in Paris that killed 130 people.