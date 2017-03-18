Two Palo Alto middle schools to be renamed News Two Palo Alto middle schools to be renamed Two Palo Alto middle schools will be changing their names.

The Palo Alto school district voted on the issue yesterday and decided the schools named after David Starr Jordan and Lewis Terman will have new names.

Jordan was the founding president of Stanford University and Terman was a professor.

Parents and students started a campaign to change the names last year, arguing that both men were supporters of the Eugenics movement.

The movement was based on the belief that Nordic people were superior to other races.

The Nazis went on to use the ideology as a basis for a belief in a "master race".

The school board plans to have new names in place by the Summer of 2018.