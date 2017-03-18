Empty the Shelters Day finds pets home across the Bay Area [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Minmi is looking for a home with someone who is an amputee just like her! News Empty the Shelters Day finds pets home across the Bay Area It is BISSELL Pet Foundation's "Empty the Shelters Day" at animal shelters across the Bay Area.

All animals that are up for adoption at participating shelters could go home with you for no charge.

One dog looking for a specific kind of home, is 2-year-old Maltese Poodle Mix Minmi. She has three legs. One was amputated after a broken leg didn't heal properly. The surgery cost $2,000. The money for the surgery came thanks to a grant that specified that Minmi had to be adopted by someone that is also an amputee.

Minmi is with the Pitssburg group Umbrella of Hope, but today she'll be at Benicia Pups and Purzz on First Street from 11-2 as part of today's special event.

Last year, the BPF found homes for more than 2,800 pets from 60 shelters.

All adoptable animals will be spayed or neutered, microchipped, and up-to-date on their vaccinations.

Oakland Animal Shelters is one of the participating shelters and joined us today on Mornings on 2.

For a full list of participating shelters click here.