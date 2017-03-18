Sacramento principal and students shave heads for St. Baldrick's News Sacramento principal and students shave heads for St. Baldrick's The principal at a Sacramento middle school shaved her head yesterday when her students raised over $20,000 for St. Baldrick's Foundation.

Principal Keri Phillips at Sutter Middle School, along with some students, shaved her head. She told students she would cut off her hair if the students raised more than $20,000 to help children stricken with cancer.

The students raised $21,000- more than double last year's fundraising.

Principal Phillips says the challenge proved to be well worth it.