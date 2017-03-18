State transit authorities allocate $217 million towards roads, bridges, rails

- State transit authorities announced Friday that $217 million will be allocated to projects intended to upgrade roadways, bridges, and rail systems across California.

The California Transportation Commission allocated the money for 72 transit projects and are encouraging the use of alternative forms of transportation, including biking and walking.

"Caltrans is working to ensure every dollar counts when it comes to California's transportation infrastructure," Caltrans Director Malcolm Dougherty said in a statement.

"These investments will benefit Californians by improving the economy and the environment."

Of the money allocated, $130 million will go to 23 "fix-it first" projects that will repair bumpy pavement, preserve roads that are in good condition and prevent them from deteriorating and upgrade bridges to make them safer and stronger.

Another $50 million will go toward two rail projects, $22 million toward Active Transportation Program projects and $3 million will go toward three capital improvement projects, both on and off highways.

Funding allocations were announced Friday for some projects, including Interstate Highway 80 between the Alameda County Line and state Highway 4.

That project will receive more than $43 million to overlay new pavement, install new guardrails and construct ADA-compliant curb ramps, transportation officials said.

State Highway 1 in Marin County, two miles north of Muir Woods Road, will receive more than $3 million to construct a new retaining wall and improve drainage.