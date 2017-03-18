2-alarm fire burning buildings, vegetation in Bay Point

- A two-alarm fire burned several buildings and vegetation this morning in unincorporated Contra Costa County, officials with the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said. The fire is now under control.

Fire officials reported the fire on Twitter at 10:59 a.m. on Loftus Road in the unincorporated community of Bay Point.

We will update this story as more details become available.

#WillowpassIC fire under control, 2 outbuildings and other items burned. pic.twitter.com/jui3KBI07d — Confire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) March 18, 2017