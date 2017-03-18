2-alarm fire burning buildings, vegetation in Bay Point

Photo: Courtest of Contra Costa Fire
Posted:Mar 18 2017 11:19AM PDT

Updated:Mar 18 2017 11:44AM PDT

BAY POINT, Calif. (BCN) - A two-alarm fire burned several buildings and vegetation this morning in unincorporated Contra Costa County, officials with the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said. The fire is now under control.

Fire officials reported the fire on Twitter at 10:59 a.m. on Loftus Road in the unincorporated community of Bay Point.

