2-alarm fire breaks out in Chinatown Saturday morning

- A fire broke out at an apartment building in San Francisco's Chinatown Saturday morning, fire officials said.

At 3:37 a.m., the San Francisco Fire Department received a report of a fire at 39 Waverly Place.

According to fire officials, the two-alarm blaze came from the third floor of the apartment building and caused moderate to extensive damage.

There is only damage to a portion of structure and not the entire building.

At 4:04 a.m., firefighters had the fire under control.

Crews rescued one elderly victim who suffered smoke injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Officials do not know yet how many residents are displaced, but said that The Red Cross and city services are on the scene to assist.

Firefighters are currently on the scene cleaning up and investigating the cause of the fire.

As of 5 a.m., the 100 block of Waverly Place is shut down, fire officials said.