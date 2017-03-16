Company claims drinkable sunscreen will protect from sun

- What if the next time you head to the beach, you could drink your sunscreen instead of slathering it all over your skin?

A Colorado business owner claims a simple spray of liquid in your month could protect you from the sun's harmful UV rays.

Benjamin Johnson says he’s found a way to use frequencies in water to block the sun's rays from the skin. He uses the example of noise cancelation headphones to explain the science.

“What they do is actually put out noise signals that actually interferes with jet engine noises, that blocks the noise. So it’s the same thing here. I found frequencies that are cancelation waves to the sun,” Johnson said.

He started selling the drinkable sunscreen in 2012. Today, the $30 bottles of Harmonized H2O are being sold around the world.

But a new lawsuit filed by the Iowa attorney general claims Johnson is breaking the law in his state, because Johnson can't reasonably backup the product's claims.

Johnson says he stands behind the research.