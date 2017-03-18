Richmond park receives dream playground News Richmond park receives dream playground About 200 volunteers came together to build a dream playground in Richmond.

Wendell Park on 24th Street has been without a playground for nearly 15 years. The old one had to be torn down because it was unsafe.

Neighbors recently applied for a grant from Target, along with the non-profit organization Kaboom, to rebuild the playground.

Sarah Branoff with Kaboom says, "All the ideas, the designs, came from the community. We actually met with the kids, and had them design their dream playground. We took the ideas, and came up with what you see here".

The new playground includes climbing structures, swingsets, places to sit, shade structures, and new trees.