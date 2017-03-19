Search underway for missing Vallejo woman

- A search is underway for a missing Vallejo woman.

Lexus Dupaty, 26, was last seen at 5 p.m. on Friday at her family's home on Ascot Parkway in Vallejo.

Police say she has a mental disability that causes her to act and think like a 12-year-old.

She is 5-foot-6 and about 185 pounds. She was last seen wearing a lime green jacket with a gray hoodie and gray sweatpants.

Police say she has a tendency to hide from people in parks and bushes. They add that i If you see her, watching from a distance and call 911.