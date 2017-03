Fire damages three boats in Alameda, one dog dies News Fire damages three boats in Alameda, one dog dies Investigators are looking for the cause of a fire that damaged three boats docked in Alameda.

The fire broke out shortly before noon on Saturday at the Grand Marina, at 2099 Grand Street.

Crews found flames and heavy smoke coming from the boats. Firefighters were able to put out the flames and no people were hurt.

However, a dog died on board the most seriously damaged boat.