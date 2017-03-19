Speakeasy Brewery to remain open while sale to new owner is finalized

- Speakeasy Ales & Lagers in San Francisco announced Friday that it will continue brewing and selling its beer while it seeks to close a sale to a new owner.

Speakeasy, one of the region's most well-known brands, announced March 10 that it had halted production and closed its taproom after struggling with debt and being unable to secure additional funding.

On Friday, the brewery announced on its website that the taproom will remain closed but brewing and packaging will continue during the next 45 days while an expected sale to new ownership is finalized.

Terms of the sale, including the identity of the new owner, were not disclosed.

The brewery was founded in 1997 and is located at 1195 Evans Ave. in the Bayview District.

In 2011, it opened its taproom and four years later added a canning line and increased production capacity to 90,000 barrels a year.

Its beers, including Big Daddy IPA, Prohibition Ale and Metropolis Lager, can be found all over the West Coast, in major metropolitan markets around the country, as well as in European, Asian and Australian markets.