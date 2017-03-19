Secret Service stepping up security after multiple scares News Secret Service stepping up security after multiple scares After three security scares in just over a week, the Secret Service is stepping up its security measures.

On Saturday night, the Secret Service detained the driver of a suspcious car who drove up to a checkpoint near the White House grounds.

Reports say the man claimed to have a bomb in his car, but the Secret Service has not given any further details to confirm that. President Trump was not at the White House at the time.

Earlier in the day on Saturday, a person jumped over the bike rack on Pennsylvania Avenue in an apparent attempt to get to the White House fence. The man was taken into custody by Secret Service officers before reaching the fence.

The incidents come about a week after the Secret Service said a Bay Area man scaled a fence to get onto White House grounds.