Gas prices rise in the Bay Area News Gas prices rise in the Bay Area Gas prices have increased slightly in the Bay Area.

- Gas prices have increased slightly in the Bay Area.

According to AAA, the average price of gas jumped 15 cents per gallon between February and March.

The average price for a gallon of regular fuel in the Bay Area is now $3.28, while the national average is $2.28.

The highest prices are in San Francisco, while the lowest in the Bay Area are in Concord and Vallejo, where they're averaging $2.92 for a gallon of regular.