Pleasanton school district superintendent fired after six months News Pleasanton school district superintendent fired after six months After only six month on the job, the Pleasanton Unified School District superintendent was fired, without a public explanation from the district.

The East Bay Times now says it obtained e-mails that reveal Rick Rubino was accused of sexual harassment by a female district employee.

He was placed on leave in December, and fired in January.

According to the newspaper, Rubino may have also been under investigation for another incident two months earlier.

Rubino has not publicly commented on the claims.