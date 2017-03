San Mateo man arrested for making terrorist threats News San Mateo man arrested for making terrorist threats A San Mateo man is in jail this morning after being accused of making terrorist threats.

- A San Mateo man is in jail this morning after being accused of making terrorist threats.

Investigators say 24-year-old Erick Marchi started calling 911 on March 11, using profanities and abusing staff as talked to operators about a previous legal matter.

San Mateo Sheriff Deputies say he threatened to shoot a member of the sheriff's staff.

He was spotted and arrested without incident at about 5 o'clock Saturday night and booked on charges of making terrorist threats.