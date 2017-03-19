Parents outraged after district changes middle school commencement ceremony News Parents outraged after district changes middle school commencement ceremony Hundreds of parents of middle school students in Oakley are outraged after being told to stay home for their children's 8th grade graduation ceremony.

District officials have decided to hold this year's graduation ceremonies at the city's two middle schools during the day, during a school assemble.

Instead of attending the event, the district says parents can livestream the event online.

The district says the alternative ceremony would save money, during a time of tight budgets.

However, many parents say they will defy the district and attend the ceremony in person.