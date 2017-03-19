2-alarm fire burns building, no injuries

Posted:Mar 19 2017 12:35PM PDT

Updated:Mar 19 2017 12:35PM PDT

PALO ALTO, Calif. (BCN) - A two-alarm fire that started this morning in Palo Alto that was burning a building in the neighborhood of Old Palo Alto is now under control, fire officials said.

The fire at 335 Seale Ave. was reported by fire officials on Twitter at 11:31 a.m. Fire burned through the attic. No injuries have been reported.


