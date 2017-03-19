Search underway for missing elderly man with dementia

- Sonoma County sheriff's officials are looking for an elderly man who went missing Thursday in Sonoma County.

Around noon, David Elliot, 68, was hiking in the Sonoma Regional Park when he got separated from his caregiver.

Elliot suffers from frontal temporal dementia, sheriff's officials said.

Elliot is described as a white man, 196 pounds, with gray hair. He was wearing a red-checkered flannel shirt, blue jeans and a tan baseball cap with "Grand Canyon" written on it.