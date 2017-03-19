Man dies in crash outside Dixon

- A man died in a solo-vehicle crash this morning in unincorporated Solano County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was first reported at 9:33 a.m. near Interstate Highway 80 and Dixon Avenue West just outside Dixon.

The man, 61, was driving a Honda Civic west on Dixon Avenue West when he turned into the eastbound lane, went off the road and hit a utility pole, CHP spokesman Dave Harvey said.

CHP officials do not know whether drugs or alcohol played a part in the crash.

No one else was injured.

Harvey said officers are unsure whether anyone witnessed the crash. Anyone who witnessed it is asked to call the CHP at (707) 428-2100.