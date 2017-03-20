Coroner: Person hit by vehicle in Concord is dead

- An investigation is underway after Concord Police discovered a woman on the side of a busy road late Sunday night.

According to the coroner's office, a person hit by a vehicle has died. Although KTVU has been told the person involved in this incident was a woman, the coroner's office has not released gender or additional details.

Treat Blvd. near San Simeon Drive reopened after being closed for several hours during the investigation.

Concord police are not revealing many details, but they are calling the incident a traffic investigation for now.

KTVU has learned a woman was found on the side of Treat Blvd. Witnesses say emergency responders performed CPR on the woman.

The traffic investigation unit was called to the scene around 10:45 p.m. when the woman was found.

Concord Police are expected to release more details about the investigation later Monday morning.