Salisbury woman charged with murder after teen dies from silicone injections

- A Salisbury woman is facing murder charges after police say she gave a man silicone injections that resulted in his death.

Kavonceya Iman Cornelius, 42, also known as Kenneth Rudolph Cornelius, of Salisbury is charged with second degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Eugene Jones II.

Salisbury police say the investigation led into the investigation of Jones' death after they were notified by a victim who lives out of state that had received silicone injections from an unlicensed individual in Salisbury. As a result the victim now has serious health problems, according to police.

The victim, Kaniya Eboni Bernard, explained to police that she was a transgender woman and had traveled to Salisbury to receive silicone injections into her butt from another transgender woman who went by the name of 'Kysha Wellington'. It was later discovered by police Wellington was actually Cornelius.

Bernard stated she had received silicone injections from Cornelius 15 times in the past. Court documents show the last time Bernard went to Cornelius, on Nov. 25, 2016, she received the injection then traveled home. She told police shortly after receiving the injection she started having breathing problems.

Bernard went to the hospital where doctors informed her the silicone had hit a vein and traveled from the injection site to her lungs. Doctors told Bernard that it could eventually kill her and it was a very serious problem. She was placed on steroids and supplemental oxygen.

According to court documents, Bernard told police this silicone procedure is very popular among the gay and transgender community. She explained on the day of the procedure she would travel to Cornelius' house in Salisbury or they would meet at a hotel in Charlotte. Bernard said no anesthetic was ever used. Cornelius would clean the injection site on the butt and then inject the silicone suing a large syringe.

Cornelius would allegedly charge between $500 and $1,200 each time depending on how much was injected.

Court documents show Bernard told police Cornelius was a sex worker or escort and had a profile on back page under the name 'TS Cinnamon'.

Investigators said it was later discovered another transgender individual, Jones, had come to Cornelius' home for silicone injections and then returned to Fayetteville, NC where he later died as a result of the procedure on January 12, 2017. The medical examiner stated that Jones died from silicone traveling to his lungs and heart after receiving illegal injections.

A warrant was severed for her arrest on Monday, March 20, 2017. Cornelius is being held in the RC Detention Center under no bond. Her first court appearance is set for March 22, 2017.