Crews respond to structure fire in Fremont News Crews respond to structure fire in Fremont Crews responded to a structure fire in Fremont on Monday afternoon. The fire occurred in the 5300 block of Eggers Drive in Fremont. According to authorities, crews were working to put out a fire - with a possible rescue.

At this point, additional details have not been released.