Police: Woman intentionally strikes numerous people with car at Union City Walmart

Suspect sought by Union City police for hitting numerous people with car in a Walmart parking lot.

- Union City police are asking the public's help in their search for a woman suspected of intentionally striking numerous people in a Walmart parking lot with her car on Sunday.

According to police, the bespectacled woman, wearing a gray sweatshirt with a yellow Batman logo, tried to return batteries at the Union City chain store at around 6 p.m. When she was apparently denied, she was said to have left the store "agitated".

She entered her car, a 1998-2000 two-door silver Honda Accord, backed out of her space, nearly striking a family walking behind her vehicle.

She continued to back up, striking numerous people in the lot, narrowly missing a three-year-old and her mother, who were able to run out of the way.

The suspect allegedly sped out of the parking lot causing panicked pedestrians to dodge the car.

The suspect is described as a white female, 5' to 5'05", between 100 and 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing black leggings and Uggs style boots.

Police are asking anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts to call (510) 675-5207.