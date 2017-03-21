Tree crashes onto home overnight in Vallejo

- A giant tree crashed into a Vallejo home early Tuesday morning, frightening everyone inside.

The house is located on Capitol and Glenn Streets, west of Interstate 80.

One of the residents first called KTVU to report the damage.

He says a tree believed to be an oak tree that is more than a hundred years-old, fell onto the house at 2:13 a.m.

There were 3 adults and 2 dogs sleeping inside at the time.

At first, they thought it was an earthquake.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

But the tree did cause electrical sparks around the house.

The home has now been red-tagged.

The homeowners told KTVU they wanted to cut the tree 11-years ago, but they could not obtain a special permit, because of the age of the tree.