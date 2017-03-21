Heavy downpours move through Bay Area News Heavy downpours move through Bay Area Heavy rain is moving through the Bay Area Tuesday morning. KTVU meteorologist Steve Paulson said Ben Lomond and St. Helena had received the most amount of rain as of early Tuesday morning.

Steve says the system could bring some severe weather with possible thunderstorms and hail - especially in the Napa County area.

Steve says we'll have some rain Wednesday morning as Southern California will get hit with the brunt of the rain.

We'll have a break Thursday before a strong system arrives Friday.