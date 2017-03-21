Heavy downpours move through Bay Area

Posted:Mar 21 2017 09:06AM PDT

Updated:Mar 21 2017 09:06AM PDT

OAKLAND, Calif. (KTVU) - Heavy rain is moving through the Bay Area Tuesday morning. 

KTVU meteorologist Steve Paulson said Ben Lomond and St. Helena had received the most amount of rain as of early Tuesday morning. 

Steve says the system could bring some severe weather with possible thunderstorms and hail - especially in the Napa County area. 

Steve says we'll have some rain Wednesday morning as Southern California will get hit with the brunt of the rain. 

We'll have a break Thursday before a strong system arrives Friday. 


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories 