Bay Area women celebrate 1st ever Rosie the Riveter Day

- Tuesday is officially the first ever American Rosie the Riveter Day.

The national recognition was being observed at the Rosie the Riveter World War II national historical park in Richmond. Some of the original Rosies, who are now in their 90s, were there to mark this landmark day.

Many are familiar with the iconic poster from the era of the woman wearing a polka-dot bandana and flexing. The poster was created in 1943 by J. Howard Miller. The poster was intended to boost worker morale.

"You know we were housewives and when the war came along, we just stepped up there and took over for the men that were drafted or enlisted in the war and we worked hand in hand with them to win the war," said one woman at the event.

The day honors the women who worked in defense roles during the war on the home front. A majority of the women became riveters, welders, electricians and engineers.

Many people think of the Rosies as the ones who paved the way for women's equality in the workforce.

The Rosie the Riveter Day of recognition became official on March 15th, with the approval of a US Senate resolution.

