Woman's ex-husband shows up at her work, chases her with gun, commits suicide

- Redwood City police are investigating a fatal shooting this afternoon. Investigators are saying an armed man at a business park threatened his ex-wife with a gun and then Redwood City police officers before shooting himself in an apparent suicide.

Police say the woman involved had a restraining order that was good for seven days against the suspect. Both are said to be in their 40s.

The man showed up to her place of employment at a business park in the area of Saginaw and Penobscot drives. Police received a call about the incident at about 2:20 p.m.

Redwood City Deputy Chief Gary Kirby said at a news conference after the incident that they received a frantic 911 call from the woman who said her ex-husband was chasing her in the parking lot. According to the deputy, the woman said she arrived at work where she was met by her husband who allegedly said he wanted to talk.

The man made an abrupt stop in the parking lot with a pickup truck and attempted to make contact with the woman. The woman did not want to speak with the suspect. He then went back to his truck and grabbed what police believed was a handgun.

Police say the man then chased his ex-wife with the handgun throughout the parking lot. Deputy Kirby said a gunshot could be heard over the 911 call as the woman is giving a description of what the suspect is wearing. Meanwhile, dispatch was trying to get the woman to move to a safe spot.

Police said witnesses were simultaneously making 911 calls about the same incident.

Upon arrival, police said they secured the woman and that the suspect evaded police on foot. Police said they knew the man had a restraining order against the woman. A perimeter was set up and the sergeant had secured a rifleman who took position.

Deputy Kirby did say that Redwood City police do have a history with the suspect over the last month.

On March 9, the man was taken into custody for what was described as a "low-level domestic violence dispute". One day later, the suspect was said to have broken into his ex-wife's house while she was home.

At that point, officers provided the woman with an emergency restraining order that was good for seven days. Deputy Kirby said the suspect's registered weapons were confiscated from him.

Police said on March 14, the suspect violated the emergency restraining order, prompting the woman to seek an extension. The courts granted it to her with some overlap from the previous restraining order and it was said to be good until April 4.

The coroner and the San Mateo County District Attorneys' office is taking over the case.

