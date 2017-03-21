Bicyclist killed in collision with vehicle in San Jose this afternoon

- A fatal collision was reported this afternoon involving a vehicle and bicyclist in San Jose, according to police.

San Jose police said in a news release that the collision happened around 2:52 p.m. in the area of the intersection at Leigh Avenue and Coit Drive near Fammatre Elementary School and Ida Price Charter Middle School.

Police said when they arrived a black male cyclist was suffering from "serious injuries". They also saw a vehicle stopped nearby. The cyclist was pronounced dead by medical personnel at the scene.

The driver is said to be cooperating with the investigation.

SJPD's Traffic Investigation Unit is trying to determine the cause of the collision. The victim's identity will not be released until next of kin has been notified.

No other information about the incident was immediately available.





