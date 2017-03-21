Man drives self to hospital after realizing he'd been shot at Bayview intersection

- A 29-year-old man was able to take himself to the hospital after he was shot in the leg while driving this afternoon in San Francisco's Bayview neighborhood, according to police.

At 4:09 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting near Keith Street and Van Dyke Avenue, police said.

Officers learned a man was driving thorough the intersection when he heard multiple gunshot wounds. The man then realized that he had been shot in the leg.

The victim was able to take himself to San Francisco General Hospital. His injuries were not considered life-threatening, according to police.

No arrest has been made, police said.

Police have blocked off Van Dyke Avenue as they investigate the incident.

The San Francisco Municipal Railway bus line 54 is being rerouted and riders should anticipate delays, Muni officials said.