Couple at center of bizarre Vallejo kidnapping case gets engaged

- Just two days after giving emotionally charged and gut-wrenching testimony against their tormentor in a bizarre Vallejo kidnapping case, the couple at the center of it all got engaged over the weekend.

Denise Huskins and her fiance Aaron Quinn posted photos publicly on Facebook on Saturday, two days after Huskins' kidnapper, ex-lawyer Matthew Muller was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison.

He drugged the couple and bound them in their home in an elaborate kidnapping that involved spying on them with a remote-controlled drone.

Vallejo police had initially said the case was a hoax, comparing it to the film 'Gone Girl', in which a woman goes missing and then lies about being kidnapped when she reappears, but have since apologized for their mistake.

Huskins is suing the city and two police officers, accusing them of defamation and inflicting emotional distress.