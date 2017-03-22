Pedestrian hit by car and killed on I-580 Oakland during wet weather News Pedestrian hit by car and killed on I-580 Oakland during wet weather A pedestrian was hit by a car and killed on Interstate 580 in Oakland early Wednesday morning.

The crash and CHP investigation forced the closure of all westbound lanes of the highway, near Broadway.

Authorities said the person was hit by a vehicle at about 4:30 a.m..

It is unknown why the victim was on the roadway at the time, but the CHP said there had been an accident, and that it was possible the person had left the car to check the damage, and talk with other drivers.

The collision involved at least three vehicles.

Weather may have played a factor in the incident , as the roadway was wet at the time.

The CHP has not announced when the westbound lanes will reopen.

KTVU traffic reporter Sal Castaneda is advising drivers to take I-880 as an alternate route.