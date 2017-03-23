San Francisco Police search for suspect in attempted kidnapping of teen

San Francisco police are searching for a man who tried to kidnap a 13-year-old girl Wednesday near Stern Grove.

Police have only a vague description of the suspect and this neighborhood is on edge.

The incident happened on Forest Side Avenue and Taraval Street around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police the girl was walking on Forest Side Avenue, when a man in a car approached her, got out, and tried to grab her and pull her into the car.

Her screams were heard by people nearby as they rushed in to help and chased the man - but he got away.

Investigators describe the suspect as a white man in his twenties driving a Volkswagen Passat.

Additional details have not been released.