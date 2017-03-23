Sacramento quadruple killing suspect detained in San Francisco [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Sacramento police on the scene of a quadruple homicide in the city's southern sector. (Photo: Sacramento police) News Suspect detained in San Francisco after four bodies found in Sacramento home A suspect was arrested Thursday in San Francisco in connection with the homicide of four people whose bodies were found in a south Sacramento home, police said.

Details were sketchy but Sacramento police said they received a request to perform a welfare check at a home in the 11000 block of 35th Avenue around 7 a.m. Thursday morning. When officers arrived at the residence, they found the bodies inside the residence.

It was not immediately clear if the victims knew each other or what a motive for the slayings was.

The identity of the suspect arrested in San Francisco was pending. It was not clear what led to the suspect's arrest.

Police said motorists in the neighborhood should expect travel delays while officers investigate the killings.

This is a breaking news story. Refresh this page for updates.