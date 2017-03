- The Marin County Sheriff's Department is working to rescue a man after his car went about 200 feet over off the side of a road down an embankment.

According to authorities the driver is estimated to be 74 years old.

It's unclear why his vehicle went over the side of the cliff.

Park Police, the Coast Guard and the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office are at the scene.

Sky Fox shows video of the crews putting the man on a stretcher.

Stay with KTVU.com for updates.