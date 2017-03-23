Firefighters working to put out electrical vault fire in San Francisco

- Firefighters and a PG&E crew are working to put out a fire this evening in an electrical vault in San Francisco's Parkside neighborhood, fire officials said.

Firefighters were at the vault at 5:20 p.m. at 20th Avenue and Taraval Street.

No one has been injured but multiple transformers have been affected.

Fire Department spokesman Jonathan Baxter said firefighters and a PG&E crew will put carbon dioxide into the vault to displace the oxygen and put out the fire without damaging the vault's equipment.

Baxter said the fire may have been caused by overheated materials or by trash that caught fire.