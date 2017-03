Parents charged after 8-week-old baby was left in Katy parking lot News Parents charged after 8-week-old baby was left in Katy parking lot Two parents are accused of leaving their infant son alone in a parking lot in Katy on Tuesday.

39-year-old Gary Collins and 33-year-old Sarah Shibley were charged with felony child endangerment.

Harris County deputies say a man found their 8-week old baby alone in a parking lot Tuesday at Westgreen Boulevard and the Katy Freeway.

The mother is out on $2,000 bond. The father is being held in Harris County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

The baby is now in CPS custody.