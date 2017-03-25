CHP reports two fatal crashes on I-680 News CHP reports two fatal crashes on I-680 The California Highway Patrol reported two fatal crashes this morning on Interstate 680.

The first happened in Pleasanton, at 3:05 a.m. The rollover crash occurred south of the Stoneridge Drive onramp.

Officers say a man in his 40s was driving a silver sedan in the northbound lanes when his car smashes into the center divide, and flipped over.

Officer say the reason for the crash is still unknown. They added that the driver was the only person in the car and it does not appear that any other vehicle was involved.

The second crash occurred in the northbound lanes near Pleasant Hill.

It happened near the Monument Boulevard offramp, just after 4:30 a.m. The CHP is still investigating the accident.

The victim was a pedestrian, a 20-year-old male from Antioch. The first vehicle to strike the pedestrian left the scene.

It appear the pedestrian was standing in the northbound lanes. CHP officers say a white colored sedan collided with the pedestrian, and continued northbound.

After the initial collision, the pedestrian was struck by an Audi SUV and a Toyota Corolla. The drivers of the Audi and Toyota stopped on scene provided statements.

Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor.

All lanes have been re-opened.