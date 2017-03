Bellagio casino went on lock down after attempted break-in News Bellagio casino went on lock down after attempted break-in Police are investigating an armed burglary at the Bellagio Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

The casino went on a temporary lock down just before one o’clock Saturday morning.

Three men wearing masks smashed the store’s windows with sledgehammers to break in.

Guests thought it was an active shooter situation after one of the burglars fired a shot inside of the store.

The store was not open at the time and no one was hurt. One person has been taken into custody.