Self-driving Uber involved in crash News Self-driving Uber involved in crash A self-driving Uber car was involved in a crash in Tempe, Arizona.

The car rolled onto its side after the crash on Friday.

Police say another car failed to yield while making a turn and hit the self-driving car.

No one was hurt.

Uber’s self-driving cars started picking people up in Arizona last month.