8 families displaced after apartment fire

- Eight families have been displaced after a fire damaged their apartment building in Pleasant Hill.

The fire happened before 9:30 p.m. on Massolo Drive.

Firefighters say two units were destroyed and two others were damaged by smoke and water.

Four other units were not damaged, but people living in those apartments couldn't go back to their homes because the gas and electricity had to be shut off.

Firefighter's say it's too early to know what caused the fire.

Everyone made it out safely and no one was hurt.