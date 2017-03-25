Conversation between Harrison Ford and air traffic control released News Conversation between Harrison Ford and air traffic control released The FAA is still investigating Harrison Ford for an improper landing made in February and the conversation between Ford and air traffic control has been released.

In the recording Ford can be heard saying, "I'm the shmuck who landed on the taxiway."

Ford also says he got confused by a jet on the runway, as well as some turbulence caused by a nearby plane.

Landing on a taxiway, is of a runway, is a violation of the FAA regulations, the incident is still being investigated.