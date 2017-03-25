Woman surrenders in stand-off after barricading herself

- A stand-off between a woman and police in San Francisco has ended after she surrendered.

The woman fired off a round from her gun, and locked herself inside, according to police. It is unclear if she was barricaded herself inside her home.

The incident was reported by police on Twitter at 10:42 a.m. in the 200 block of Turk Street.

The area of Turk and Jones streets are now clear.

