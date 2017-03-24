Waldorf father kills self, 2 daughters, in domestic-related shooting

- A Waldorf father killed his two daughters and shot his wife before turning the gun on himself inside their home in a domestic-related shooting Thursday night, police say.

Officers were called to a townhouse in the 3300 block of Westdale Court on Thursday night around 8:17 p.m. for a report of multiple shots fired. When police arrived, they found a 36-year-old woman outside of the home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Inside of the home, officers found her husband, Carlton Goodwin, 37, dead on the living room floor with a gun beside him. Officials say he died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

RELATED: Toddler, teen & man dead, 1 critically injured after shooting at Waldorf home

The couple’s daughter, 4-year-old Laila Goodwin, was found dead in a bedroom upstairs. Her sister, 17-year-old Lashelle Goodwin, was found in the upstairs bathroom suffering from several gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Teachers and students at Thomas Stone High School in Charles County are mourning the loss Lashelle – known to them as Shelley. A moment of silence was held at the high school in her honor.

They described her as a radiant young woman who was an outstanding student, athlete and artist.

"It was devastating news to the whole Thomas Stone community,” said principal Chrystal Benson.

She said the 17-year-old was on the right path in life, but it was tragically cut short.

The staff said not only did Lashelle play on the school's varsity volleyball team and excel in art class, she was also an honor roll student and recent member of the school's “It's Academic” team.

"She had dreams of becoming a graphic designer,” said vice principal Shanif Pearl. “Students would say that you could find her always joining something. She was just one of those kids that would lend a helping hand whenever it was needed. She was positive and she will be truly missed by the Thomas Stone family. I’m a school mom. I’m their mom when their parents can’t be, so it is very hard because we do get attached to the children and it is like losing a piece of yourself."

Lashelle's mother is still in the hospital with serious injuries, but there is no update on her condition.

At this time, police do not have a motive in the shooting and it remains under investigation.