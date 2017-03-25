Man critically injured in fire in SOMA

- A man was critically injured in a fire in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood this afternoon, a fire department spokesman said.

The fire was reported at 12:25 p.m. in the 100 block of Langton Street and was under control at 12:41 p.m., fire spokesman Jonathan Baxter said.

The victim was taken to a hospital with critical burn and smoke inhalation injuries.

An update on his condition was not immediately available this afternoon. The cause of the fire is under investigation.