Arnold Schwarzenegger shuts down troll on Special Olympics post

- On Facebook earlier this week, Arnold Schwarzenegger posted a video with winners at Special Olympics World Games in Austria.

The saved Snapchat video said, "These guys inspire me!" as he talked about how the athletes behind him were winners in the winter games.

One internet troll attempted to turn the touching moment into a sour one, when he posted a comment referring to the athletes using the "r-" word.

Schwarzenegger took the opportunity to teach the troll a lesson, and demolish him with a quick paragraph.

The comment has since been deleted, but the interaction was screenshot by many.