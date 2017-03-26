Several people injured in violent brawl before soccer match

- Violence erupted in a stadium parking lot before a soccer match today in San Jose, according to a police spokesman.

#NOW: Scary moments outside Avaya Stadium after fans tear down a fence & throw rocks, bottles. 100+ cops respond, no major injuries. #ktvu pic.twitter.com/n1cWCSJqRj — Azenith Smith (@AzenithKTVU) March 26, 2017

Police said officers responded to Avaya Stadium at 1123 Coleman Avenue just before 3 p.m. on reports of several people throwing rocks and bottles at each other.

San Jose police spokesman Albert Morales said the two groups of people were fans from the opposing teams that were playing at the stadium.

Morales said a fence was torn down during the incident, but when officers arrived the parties involved began to disperse.

No major injuries were reported and no arrests were made in relation to the incident, which was not at all directed at police personnel, according to Morales.

No further information has been released at this time.