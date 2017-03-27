Inmate survives being stabbed 40 times in jail by makeshift knives News Inmate survives being stabbed 40 times in jail by makeshift knives A Santa Clara County jail inmate is recovering Monday after he was stabbed 40 times by two other inmates in what deputies are calling a vicious, unprovoked attack.

- A Santa Clara County jail inmate is recovering Monday after he was stabbed 40 times by two other inmates in what deputies are calling a vicious, unprovoked attack.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office said the inmates used metal knives, they made themselves. It happened here on the seventh floor where violent criminals are housed. The force of the attack caused the knives to bend and that likely saved the inmate’s life.

“While his back was turned, these two inmates began stabbing him multiple times in his head, in his back, in his side with a manufactured weapon,” said Santa Clara County Sheriff Deputy Reginald Cooks.

The sheriff's office said around 9 a.m. Sunday, 40 inmates, watched by one deputy, were out of their cells for recreation in the 7-A wing of the jail. The two inmates saw it as an opportunity for the brutal attack.

“The victim sustained several puncture wounds, many lacerations to his body to include significant damage to his head,” said Cooks.

The 40-year-old victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. The sheriff's office said it's unclear where the metal came from. The 22 and 24 year old suspects are in jail facing murder and attempted murder charges. Sources told KTVU the attack was gang related.

It was captured on surveillance cameras bought by Sheriff Laurie Smith last year following heightened scrutiny after inmate Michael Tyree died in 2015. He was allegedly beaten to death by three correctional deputies who are currently on trial.

The sheriff's office isn't releasing the video given a new policy implemented in February.

“The jail and much of the criminal justice system has been undergoing a series of reforms and one of the most important reforms is putting cameras in the jail,” said Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez.

Chavez is in New York for an immigration conference and said the policy provides some inmate privacy. She said the board is considering more reforms including mental health counselors and independent jail oversight.

Sources tell KTVU the mother of the one of the suspects in this attack is an activist for jail reform and sits on the jail's blue ribbon commission. Both suspects will now face additional attempted murder charges.